Pyumori Mehta talks about being part of Sapnon Ki Chhalaang

Pyumori Mehta, who is part of the show Sapnon Ki Chhalaang, believes that her character is someone everyone can relate to.
“The title is all about a leap of faith. My character is a perfect combo of a mother and a friend. I relate to my character. There was no need to prepare for it, as the role came naturally,” she says.
Talking about working with Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot (Invictus T Mediaworks), she says, “It is pleasant, approachable, and realistic. The kind of shows they make are always different and unique. It feels great working with them.”
