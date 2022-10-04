Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam wins Asian Academy Creative Awards 2022

Zindagi’s original show Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam has been named as the Best Anthology Episode/Best Single Drama or Tele movie among all of the Indian nominees in the category, making it the national winner at Asian Academy Creative Awards 2022.

The show will represent India at the grand awards ceremony in Singapore in December this year.

Written by Farjad Nabi and Meenu Gaur, the show is set in a neighbourhood rife with secrets and gives a glimpse into what happens when women decide to take charge of their destiny and not kneel before situations and society.