Queen of Pop Madonna gets candid about her 'obsession’ with sex, reveals why she regrets being married

ANI

Washington, September 1

American singer-songwriter Madonna has candidly admitted that though she regrets both of her marriages, she has found solace in a sex "obsession".

According to Page Six, when questioned recently in a YouTube video about which decision of her life she thinks "wasn't the best idea", Madonna quipped, "Getting married. Both times!"

The 'Material Girl' singer was married to Sean Penn from 1985 to 1989 and Guy Ritchie from 2000 to 2008. She shares daughter Lourdes with Carlos Leon and son Rocco with Ritchie. She has also adopted children Mercy and David along with twins Estere and Stelle.

In the video, Madonna admitted that sex is not only her favourite guilty pleasure but also her current "obsession". The singer eventually became more G-rated in her responses when she shared that if she had not become the Queen of Pop, she would have chosen to be a teacher.

According to Page Six, just a few weeks ago, in honour of her 64th birthday, Madonna found herself making out with different women in Italy for the sake of her Instagram.

"Birthday kisses with my side bitches," she captioned the video, which showed the group partying for her birthday.

In another seductive picture, the 'Holiday' singer tried on a black corset, fishnet tights and sky-high black stilettos while locking herself in a mirrored bathroom, reported the outlet.