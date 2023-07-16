 R Madhavan at dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron in PM Modi's honour, 'I was in complete awe' : The Tribune India

Madhavan expressed his gratitude to Macron and Modi for 'the incredible lesson on grace and humility'

R Madhavan shares pictures with French President Emmanuel Macron in PM Modi from the banquet dinner in France. Instagram/actormaddy



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 16

Actor R Madhavan was among the guests at the banquet dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron in the honour of for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Louvre Museum. Sharing pictures from the memorable meal, the actor on Sunday said he was in awe of the two leaders who "passionately described their vision for the future of these two great friendly nations" at the event.

In an Instagram post, Madhavan expressed his gratitude to Macron and Modi for "the incredible lesson on grace and humility".

"The passion and dedication to do good for the Indo French relationship, as well as for the people of both countries was palpable and intense during the Bastille day celebration in Paris on the 14th of July 2023. I was in complete awe at the dinner hosted by the President Emmanuel Macron in honor of our Honorable, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the Louvre, of both these world leaders, as they passionately described their vision for the future of these two great friendly nations.

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

"The positivity and mutual respect in the air was like a loving embrace... May France and India forever prosper together," the actor-filmmaker wrote alongside a series of photographs from the banquet dinner.

Madhavan also narrated how Macron offered to take a selfie with Modi and him. "I sincerely pray that their vision and dreams bear fruit for all of us at the desired and appropriate time. President Macron eagerly took a selfie for us while our Honorable Prime Minister very graciously and sweetly stood up to be part of it.. a moment that will be forever etched in my mind for both the uniqueness and impact of that picture," the 53-year-old added in his post.

The actor, who directed ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, also wished the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful third edition of India's moon mission, Chandrayaan-3. ““Also 14th July 2023 also marked yet another fantastic and successful launch of Chandrayaan 3 with the unfailing Vikas engine built with the help of SEP France by Shri Nambi Narayanan. Praying also for the success of their important and incredible mission.''

The Indian prime minister reached France on Thursday. He was on a two-day visit, during which he also graced the Bastille Day parade, part of the French National Day celebrations, as the guest of honour.

In his address at the banquet dinner, PM Modi said the world has faced many ups and downs in the past 25 years but the friendship between India and France continues to grow deeper. He said, “"In the past 25 years, the world faced many ups and downs and challenging times, but the friendship between France and India continued to grow deeper. We have made a long and important journey on the basis of mutual understanding, trust and respect. Due to the personal efforts of President Macron, our ties are moving forward in every direction."

"We have prepared a roadmap for the next 25 years. We are contributing not only to the welfare of both countries but also to world peace and security. Our partnership is a force for global good," PM Modi added.

PM Modi on Saturday called his two-day France visit "memorable", adding that it became more special as he participated in the Bastille Day celebrations. He also expressed gratitude to the French President and the people of France for their warmth and hospitality.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi stated, "This France visit was a memorable one. It was made even more special because I got the opportunity to take part in the Bastille Day celebrations. Seeing the Indian contingent get a pride of place in the parade was wonderful. I am grateful to President @EmmanuelMacron and the French people for the exceptional warmth and hospitality. May friendship continue to soar!"

#Narendra Modi

