R Madhavan nominated president of Film and Television Institute of India

New Delhi, September 1
Actor-filmmaker R Madhavan was on Friday nominated as president of Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and chairman of its governing council.
Union minister Anurag Thakur shared the news on X (formerly known as Twitter) and congratulated the actor, who turned director with his National award-winning film "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect".
Heartiest congratulations to @ActorMadhavan ji on being nominated as President of @FTIIOfficial and Chairman of the governing council.— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 1, 2023
I'm sure that your vast experience & strong ethics will enrich this institute, bring positive changes, & take it to a higher level. My best…
"Heartiest congratulations to @ActorMadhavan ji on being nominated as President of @FTIIOfficial and Chairman of the governing council.
"I'm sure that your vast experience & strong ethics will enrich this institute, bring positive changes, & take it to a higher level. My best wishes to you," the I&B Minister wrote.
Madhavan, 53, thanked the minister for the opportunity.
Thank you so very much for the honor and kind wishes @ianuragthakur Ji. I will do my very best to live up to all the expectations. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/OHCKDS9cqt— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) September 1, 2023
"Thank you so very much for the honour and kinds wishes Anurag Thakur ji. I will do my very best to live up to all the expectations," the actor wrote on X.
The actor, known for his films across languages including "Kannathil Muthamittal", "Rang De Basanti", "3 Idiots" and "Vikram Vedha", will succeed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur as FTII president.
