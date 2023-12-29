R Madhavan remembers DMDK chief Vijayakanth, says his “dynamism” will be missed

Chennai (Tamil Nadu), December 29
The demise of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) chief and actor Vijayakanth has left members of the entertainment and political fraternity extremely saddened. Actor R Madhavan is one of them.
On Friday, Madhavan took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note in fond memory of Vijayakanth.
“Oh Captain My Captain..Rest in peace. You and your dynamism will be so missed. I distinctly remember how as the head of the Nadigar Sangam you were brutally honest, fair and firm and we relied on your every decision to help us through the hard times. The heavens are lucky,” he wrote.
Vijayakanth passed away in Chennai, aged 71, after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.
Earlier, in November, Vijayakanth was admitted to MIOT Hospital in Chennai as his health deteriorated.
Suffering from coughing and throat pain, he was under the observation of doctors for 14 days. Widely known as ‘Captain’, Vijayakanth’s life is marked by a successful career in the Tamil film industry.
He featured in 154 movies before venturing into politics. While holding a position at Nadigar Sangam, Vijayakanth brought revolutionary changes to the South Indian film industry.
He also served as a member of the Legislative Assembly twice, representing the Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam constituencies.
