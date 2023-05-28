 R Madhavan's Best Director award for 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is 'well deserved', say fans : The Tribune India

R Madhavan's Best Director award for 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is 'well deserved', say fans

'Rocketry' was released in six languages worldwide, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada

R Madhavan at the IIFA Awards. Instagram/iifa



ANI

Abu Dhabi, May 28

Actor-director R Madhavan won the Best Director award for his film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' at the IIFA 2023.

The Director was awarded on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, IIFA shared a picture on their official handle and wrote, "The directorial brilliance of R. Madhavan takes center stage at IIFA 2023 as he wins the IIFA trophy in the category of "Direction" for his masterpiece 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'." 

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is a 2022 Indian biographical drama film written, produced and directed by R. Madhavan in his directorial debut. The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, played by Madhavan, a scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation.

Soon after IIFA shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Well deserved," a fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, "Congratulations Sir So Well Deserved." The film was released on June 1 and features Madhavan in the lead role of scientist Nambi Narayanan.

The biographical drama was screened in Parliament on August 5, and it received quite a phenomenal response.

'Rocketry' was released in six languages worldwide, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The movie was shot in India, France, Canada, Georgia and Serbia. Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya played cameos in the film.

Talking about the superstars' cameos, Madhavan earlier revealed that they did not charge a single penny.

"The two (SRK and Suriya) did not charge a single penny for their work in the film. They did not charge anything for caravans, costumes, and assistants. In fact, Suriya flew out to shoot in Mumbai with his crew on his own money. He did not charge for the flights or for the dialogue writer who translated his lines in Tamil. There are a lot of good people in the industry. I am an outsider and I have met several people in my career who wholeheartedly helped me. Just on my request, Amit ji (Amitabh Bachchan) or Priyanka Chopra post a tweet (to show their support for the film). I am grateful for their love and respect," Madhavan had shared.

 

#IIFA awards 2023 #r madhavan #rocketry: the nambi effect

