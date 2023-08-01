R Madhavan's son Vedaant learns to drive in Porsche, here's how the Internet reacts

ANI
Mumbai, August 1
Actor R Madhavan's son, Vedaant Madhavan has enrolled for driving lessons.
A video of Vedaant learning to drive has surfaced on the internet where he can be seen seated inside a white Porsche with his driving instructor.
Taking to Instagram, a Dubai-based driving school, named Galadari Motor Driving Centre has shared the video. The caption read, "Spotted @vedaantmadhavan joined GMDC to get his driving license."
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Soon after the video was dropped, fans swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons and sweet wishes for the boy.
A fan commented, "Okay I learned my on what? Maruti 800?"
Another wrote, "An actual talented child of a celebrity, unlike others. So proud."
A social media user commented, "Doesnt he look like jeremine from 'The summer I turned pretty'?"
Dressed in a white T-shirt and black shorts as he entered the luxury vehicle.
Vedaant, 17, is a swimmer who bagged a gold medal in the men's 800m freestyle at the Danish Open swimming event in Copenhagen.
Vedaant won medals for India earlier this year at the Malaysia Invitational Age Group Swimming Championships.
He represented Team Maharashtra in the Khelo India 2023 tournament in February of this year, winning five gold and two silver medals.
