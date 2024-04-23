Raakhee Gulzar wore bangles during downtime to stay in the skin of her character in 'Aamar Boss'

IANS

Veteran actress Raakhee Gulzar, who plays the lead in Bengali film Aamar Boss, captivated everyone on set with her unwavering dedication to her craft. One notable instance highlighting her commitment to her character was when the actress chose to wear the bangles of her character even during downtime, ensuring its trajectory remained intact on a subconscious level.

A source said, “Rakhee’s dedication to her character went beyond the confines of shooting hours. She was often seen wearing the bangles her character adorned, not just during filming but also during downtime and at the hotel. Her commitment to maintaining her character’s essence was unwavering until the very end, as she returned the bangles on the day of the wrap-up, marking the conclusion of her journey with the film.

The film’s motion poster was unveiled on Monday and it depicts the senior actress embracing Shiboprosad Mukherjee, who co-directed the film with Nandita Roy.