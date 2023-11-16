Rachel Zegler opens up about her character Lucy Gray Baird

She’s a songbird or is she? Rachel Zegler is known for her soulful singing voice and stupendous acting prowess, but as she delves into a fan-favourite franchise for the first time, will she emerge a victor?

All set to star as the eloquent Lucy Gray Baird in Lionsgate’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Zegler opens up about bringing the character to life. Alongside award winners Viola Davis and Peter Dinklage, the film also sees Tom Blyth, Hunter Schafer, Josh Anders Rivera and Jason Schwartzman in titular roles and will hit theaters near you on November 17.

Talking about her character, Rachel Zegler said, “The words that come to my mind are ‘mercurial’ and ‘witty’. The way I approached Lucy Gray was that she’s only there for her family, her friends, and herself. That’s why her relationship with Coriolanus is so interesting. We’re led to believe, by the lyrics of her songs, that she’s been wronged by many people, particularly by men. So, she is hesitant to trust, and challenges Snow to rise to her level of intimidation.”

The actor added, “Lucy Gray starts to see what it’s like to put someone else’s needs before her own, and she’s living with her whole heart. But when she starts to see traits in Coriolanus that she may not find trustworthy, she must put herself first.”