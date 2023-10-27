Rachi Sharma and Abrar Qazi will take the story forward in Kumkum Bhagya after a 20-year leap

Popular actress Rachi Sharma is set to portray the role of Poorvi after the storyline takes a leap in Zee TV’s popular show, Kumkum Bhagya. She is a school teacher by profession. Rachi’s character Poorvi derives joy from the little things and confronts challenges with grace, all without harbouring extravagant ambitions. On the other hand, renowned actor Abrar Qazi will be seen essaying the role of Rajvansh Malhotra, an ambitious businessman, who is known for his resilience. Despite his newfound determination and toughness in the business world, he remains deeply loyal to his family, showcasing a multifaceted personality.

Abrar Qazi

Rachi shared, “I was thrilled when I found out I was joining the show, especially considering its impressive nine-year run. The entire cast and crew have been incredibly welcoming, making my experience on set enjoyable. I’m confident that the audience will be captivated by the exciting new twist in the storyline following this 20-year leap.”

Abrar Qazi added, “This is my second show with Ektaa (Ektaa Kapoor, producer) ma’am, and I am really looking forward to working with the team. My character in the show is very interesting, and I have enjoyed shooting for the promo, it will certainly create intrigue amongst the fans of the show. I hope the viewers fall in love with Poorvi and Rajvansh, and the chemistry between them. The storyline will surely keep the audience on the edge of their seats.”