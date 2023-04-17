Radhika Apte says 'being badass is more than just a state of mind'

Mumbai, April 17
'Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!' actress Radhika Apte spoke about how the show 'Saas Bahu aur Flamingo' pushed her limits as an actor and gave her creative freedom to experiment as an artist. She said that the show is all about giving a new dimension to a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law relationship, which has not been thought of before.
She said: "Action has fascinated me ever since my first film 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota', wherein I tried my hand at the genre. It is an exhilarating experience to feel the adrenaline rush that comes with action and the world that Homi Adajania has created with 'Saas Bahu aur Flamingo' really excites me." Radhika, who is known for 'Raat akeli Hai', 'Monica, O My Darling', and an American film 'A Call To Spy', further shared that she enjoyed playing an unapologetic and audacious character on screen.
She added: "You know, being a badass is more than just a state of mind; it means being totally unapologetic and uninhibited in all the choices in your life. I had a blast doing these action sequences and being a part of this gutsy and authentic mad world. It has truly been an empowering experience."
Produced by Maddock Films, the series is directed by Homi Adajania and stars Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar, and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles along with Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora, Deepak Dobriyal and Monica Dogra.
'Saas Bahu aur Flamingo' releases on May 5 on Disney+ Hotstar.
IANS
