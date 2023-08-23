Radhika Madan becomes jury member at Emmy Awards 2023

ANI

Actress Radhika Madan is on cloud nine, as she has become a part of the jury panel at the International Emmy Awards 2023. Radhika took to Instagram on Sunday and shared her excitement with fans. She also gave them a glimpse into the semi-final round of the judging session. In the video, Radhika can be seen enjoying the experience of being a jury member at the Emmys.

Along with the video, she wrote, “So overwhelmed and grateful that I got to be a part of this year’s jury for the International Emmy Awards. I always dreamt of being nominated but to be on the other side was even more fulfilling. Every day I get up and get to do what I love the most, a joy I wouldn’t trade for anything. Thank you universe.”

Soon, her fans and industry friends flooded the comments’ section. Actress Sanya Malhotra wrote, “Wooohooooo.” TV actress Smriti Khanna commented, “Proud of you.”

Meanwhile, on the film front, Radhika was recently seen in Kacchey Limbu. She will next be seen in Sanaa, which follows the story of a headstrong and ambitious girl (Radhika), waging an internal battle that is rooted in unhealed trauma. She also has a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru in her kitty. It will mark her first-ever collaboration with Akshay Kumar.

#Instagram