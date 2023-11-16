Radhika Madan’s Sanaa to be screened at IFFI

ANI

Radhika Madan and Pooja Bhatt-starrer Sanaa is all set to be screened at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The film’s production banner Four Line Films took to Instagram and wrote, “#Sanaa comes home! Elated to announce that Sanaa will have its Indian premiere at the 54th @iffigoa on November 23! We are one of the 20 films that have been handpicked as a part of the Indian panorama at the International Film Festival of India. The cast and crew cannot wait to see you there! #IFFI2023 #IFFI54.”

The film will be screened under the ‘Indian Panorama’ category on November 23. Honoured with the film’s premiere at The International Film Festival of India 2023, director Sudhanshu Saria said, “Being selected by my government to represent the finest cinema being made this year is no ordinary honour and the entire team was thrilled when we received the news. We are excited to finally flag off our Indian journey with this premiere at IFFI.”

#Instagram