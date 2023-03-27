 Radhika Madan's 'Sanaa' to be screened at UK Asian Film Festival : The Tribune India

Radhika Madan's 'Sanaa' to be screened at UK Asian Film Festival

Radhika and Sudhanshu Saria will attend the special screening at the BFI Southbank in London

Radhika Madan's 'Sanaa' to be screened at UK Asian Film Festival

Radhika Madan. ANI



ANI

New Delhi, March 27

Radhika Madan-starrer 'Sanaa' is all set to open the upcoming edition of the UK Asian Film Festival, which will take place from May 4th to May 13th.

Radhika along with Sudhanshu Saria will grace the special screening at the BFI Southbank in London.

Excited about the screening, Radhika said, "Sanaa is a very special film for me. It's a film that talks about unresolved trauma, something that a lot of people go through but never talk about. It was a challenging role for me, and I am so glad that it has been appreciated by audiences worldwide. I am really excited to present the film at UK Asian Film Festival and to share Sanaa with the audience there." Sudhanshu Saria also expressed happiness.

"What an honour for the entire team to launch the 25th edition of UK Asian Film Festival with our film! We are thrilled to be part of this wonderful event that has been celebrating diverse voices and helping change minds for the past 25 years. Sanaa is an intimate and raw portrait of the modern Indian woman and I can't wait to see how it resonates with British audiences," he said.

'Sanaa' follows the story of a headstrong and ambitious girl (Radhika), waging an internal battle that is rooted in unhealed trauma. Pooja Bhatt, Sohum Shah, and Shikha Talsania are also a part of the film.

#Radhika Madan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Amritpal Singh believed to be hiding in Nepal; India asks Kathmandu not to allow him to flee

2
Amritsar

Amritpal's associate Varinder Singh Fauji arrested, sent to Dibrugarh

3
Diaspora

2 men shot at in gurdwara in US state of California

4
Punjab

Akal Takht serves 24-hour ultimatum on Punjab Government to release supporters of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh

5
Trending

Amritpal Singh’s selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt

6
Chandigarh

ATM card swapped, man loses Rs 1.44 lakh in Chandigarh

7
Chandigarh

Shot in arm for PGI faculty, rotatory headship on cards in Chandigarh

8
Nation

AI, Nepal Airlines planes nearly collide mid-air; 3 suspended

9
Nation

Martyr's son called Mir Jafar but no case filed: Priyanka Gandhi

10
Diaspora

Khalistan supporters protest at Times Square in New York

Don't Miss

View All
Amritpal Singh’s selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt
Trending

Amritpal Singh’s selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt

Fly from Hisar to eight destinations by Sept
Haryana

Fly from Hisar to eight destinations by September

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor
Amritsar

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor

STUDY VISA FRAUD
Punjab

How study visa fraud shattered their Canadian dream

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study
Science Technology

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame
Nation

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame

G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

Top News

Amritpal Singh believed to be hiding in Nepal; India asks Kathmandu not to allow him to flee

Amritpal Singh believed to be hiding in Nepal; India asks Kathmandu not to allow him to flee

Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh has been on the run si...

Amritpal Singh’s selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt

Amritpal Singh’s selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt

Police officials yet to confirm whether this is the latest p...

Akal Takht serves 24-hour ultimatum on Punjab Government to release supporters of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh

Akal Takht serves 24-hour ultimatum on Punjab Government to release supporters of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh

The decision was taken during a Panthic gathering at Amritsa...

Disqualified as MP, Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate official bungalow by April 22

Disqualified as MP, Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate official bungalow by April 22

Can write to the Housing Committee seeking an extended stay,...

SC issues notice to Centre, Gujarat Govt on Bilkis Bano’s petition against remission given to her rapists

SC issues notice to Centre, Gujarat Govt on Bilkis Bano's petition against remission given to her rapists

Bench led by Justice KM Joseph posts the matter for hearing ...


Cities

View All

Amritpal’s associate Varinder Singh Fauji arrested, sent to Dibrugarh

Amritpal's associate Varinder Singh Fauji arrested, sent to Dibrugarh

BSF seizes 6 kg narcotics dropped by drone in Amritsar sector along with abandoned motorcycle

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor

Amritsar: Follow traffic norms or face music

Amritsar: Policeman found ‘stealing’ petrol from PCR bike, video goes viral

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

In a first, Punjab and Haryana High Court uses Al to validate opinion in murder case

In a first, Punjab and Haryana High Court uses Al to validate opinion in murder case

Shot in arm for PGI faculty, rotatory headship on cards in Chandigarh

Rs 1.65-crore fraud: Parking contractor with BJP links, AAP wants CBI inquiry

Dr BS Chavan Memorial Rehabilitation Program held at GHCH-32, Chandigarh

ATM card swapped, man loses Rs 1.44 lakh in Chandigarh

Won’t let conspiracy to stop free electricity scheme succeed till I’m alive: Kejriwal

Won’t let conspiracy to stop free electricity scheme succeed till I’m alive: Kejriwal

Class 11 student dies after jumping from 3rd floor of building in Delhi

SC extends stay on proceedings against Kejriwal in election law violation case in UP

IndiGo begins Dharamsala-Delhi flight

Kapurthala man held by Delhi Police for blackmailing, sexually harassing girls on Instagram

6 burglaries in 48 hours have Phagwara residents worried

6 burglaries in 48 hours have Phagwara residents worried

Nakodar killings: Gang running extortion racket from jail, industrialists worried

Latifpura oustees heckle Kartarpur MLA Balkar Singh, demand rehab, compensation

Dharna outside Hoshiarpur SSP’s residence, 12 arrested

Consume traditional foods to get maximum health benefits: Experts

Three of thieves’ gang nabbed

Three of thieves' gang nabbed

Involve experts to oversee execution of major sports projects, govt urged

Couple arrested for duping Merchant Navy officer's wife

14-yr-old raped, neighbour held

Residents continue to suffer as sewer overflows in parts of Sanyas Nagar

Patiala woman grilled, cops not sure if fugitive visited her house

Patiala woman grilled, cops not sure if Amritpal Singh visited her house

Disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP: Congress holds satyagraha

Cash-strapped Punjabi University: Students, teachers to take protest to 11 colleges, 4 satellite campuses

Two booked for cheating