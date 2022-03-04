Radhika to star in Sanaa

Radhika to star in Sanaa

Radhika Madan

Bollywood actress Radhika Madan will be seen in National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria’s upcoming film Sanaa. She says, “Sudhanshu has brought a remarkable amount of sensitivity to Sanaa and I’m glad I was signed for it. It’s an arresting character which is very introspective.” —IANS

Top Stories

Russian-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine on fire after Russian shelling

Russian-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine on fire after Russian shelling

The plant accounts for about one quarter of Ukraine's power ...

Indian student reportedly shot at in Kyiv: VK Singh

Russia-Ukraine War: Indian student reportedly shot at in Kyiv, says VK Singh

Singh is in Poland currently to facilitate the evacuation of...

If Ukraine president wanted he could have fled: Here is why #Zelenskyy has world’s sympathy amid war with Russia?

If Ukraine president wanted he could have fled: Here is why #Zelenskyy has world’s sympathy amid war with Russia

Zelenskyy has earlier stated that Russian forces were huntin...

‘Will be 10 times larger than chernobyl': Ukraine warns Russia on nuclear-plant attack

'Will be 10 times larger than Chernobyl', Ukraine warns Russia on nuclear-plant attack

Flight from Bucharest carrying 185 Indians stranded in Ukraine lands in Mumbai

Flight from Bucharest carrying 185 Indians stranded in Ukraine lands in Mumbai

Union minister Raosaheb Danve welcomes the passengers

