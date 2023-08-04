Raftaar croons a song titled ‘Bajao’ for the web series “Illuminaughty”

Times Music & Jio Studios are excited to announce the release of the first song from the highly anticipated JioCinema Original web series, Bajao, which marks the OTT debut of popular singer Raftaar.
The first song from the web series titled Illuminaughty is out now in the electrifying voice of the rapper. Blending elements of electro and pop, this track promises to captivate music enthusiasts, worldwide. With its catchy beats, Illuminaughty takes listeners on a mesmerising journey. Bajao promises a power-packed entertainment experience.
