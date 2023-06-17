 Rafuchakkar : The Tribune India

Rafuchakkar

Rafuchakkar


JioCinema

The series revolves around Pawan Kumar, aka Prince, who is accused of committing odd frauds involving anything from diet cookies to low-cost airplanes. A guy of many guises, is he a con artist or simply an upright man caught up in the web built around him? ‘Rafuchakkar’ features Manish Paul, Priya Bapat and Chahat Vig, among others.

Jee Karda

Prime Video

The web series explores the lives of seven friends — Tamannaah Bhatia, Aashim Gulati, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee and Samvedna Suwalka — who believe life would pan out according to their wishes. ‘Jee Karda’, which means ‘what the heart desires’, explores the ups and downs of relationships in a metropolitan setting.

I love you

JioCinema

The film is a romantic thriller starring Rakul Preet Singh, Pavail Gulati, Akshay Oberoi and Kiran Kumar. Written and directed by Nikhil Mahajan, the film depicts the passionate and dark side of love with suspense in the mix. A fairytale romance which doesn’t end the way it’s expected to, it hints at a love triangle.

Our Planet II

Netflix

The British nature documentary series is back with its second season. Narrated by David Attenborough, it looks at nature’s best but also deals with repercussions of lifestyle choices on wildlife. It’s led by Alastair Fothergill and Keith Scholey, who also created BBC series Planet Earth, Frozen Planet and The Blue Planet, in collaboration with the World Wildlife Fund.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Giani Raghubir Singh appointed Akal Takht Jathedar

2
Himachal

In Himachal's Chamba, a mob of 1,000 sets 'honour killing' accused's house on fire; CM Sukhu urges people not to give communal colour to incident

3
Delhi

Kenyan woman held at Delhi airport with Rs 13-crore cocaine dissolved in 2 whiskey bottles

4
Diaspora

US eases norms on eligibility criteria for those awaiting Green Card

5
Punjab

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit writes to Jaishankar, seeks opening of US consulate in Chandigarh

6
Nation

Nehru Memorial Museum renaming: BJP, Congress exchange 'pettiness' barb

7
Sports

'Absolutely mind-blowing': 12-year-old English boy takes double hat-trick in an over

8
Nation

Manipur: Union minister R K Ranjan Singh's house vandalised; warehouse torched

9
Himachal

Kaza-Gramphu stretch in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti blocked due to landslide

10
Amritsar

Giani Harpreet Singh paid price for being 'outspoken'

Don't Miss

View All
Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Top News

500 missing after migrant vessel sinks off Greece: UN

500 missing as migrant vessel sinks off Greece: UN

Greece is one of the main routes into the European Union for...

2 injured as security forces, mobs clash in Imphal; attempts at torching houses of BJP leaders

2 injured as security forces, mobs clash in Imphal; attempts at torching houses of BJP leaders

In separate incidents, automatic gunfire is reported from Kw...

Tamil Nadu BJP secretary arrested; state party chief Annamalai slams ruling DMK

Tamil Nadu BJP secretary arrested; state party chief Annamalai slams ruling DMK

Police sources say the action is based on a CPI(M) complaint...

'Adipurush' mockery of 'Ramayana', says PIL by right-wing org in Delhi HC

'Adipurush' mockery of 'Ramayana', says PIL by right-wing organisation in Delhi High Court

The movie, directed by Om Raut, released nationwide on Frida...

Indian-origin medics, professionals on King Charles III's first Birthday Honours List

Indian-origin medics, professionals on King Charles III's first Birthday Honours List

Dr Parvinder Kaur Aley, Director of Global Operations at the...


Cities

View All

After blasts, tourist footfall drops to 40% in holy city

After blasts, tourist footfall drops to 40% in holy city Amritsar

Giani Harpreet Singh paid price for being 'outspoken'

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

Domestic workers demand welfare board in every state

Pangoora gets another infant; tally of those saved rises to 190

Canadian govt to probe visa fraud, issue temporary permits to Indian students

Canadian govt to probe visa fraud, issue temporary permits to Indian students

Relief in offing for traders facing pending VAT cases

Relief in offing for traders facing pending VAT cases

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

GST numbers of two dealers suspended

Memoir of former Punjab Chief Secretary released

Administrator launches ‘mPassport Police App’

Delhi rain brings relief from scorching heat

Delhi rain brings relief from scorching heat

Anticipatory bail to be granted only in extraordinary cases, says Delhi court

In a city gasping for breath, felling of trees should be last resort: Delhi High Court

Noida police attach gangster's Rs 1.5-crore house

5-year-old falls to death from 8th floor in Noida

PUDA complex caught in web of low-hanging wires

PUDA complex caught in web of low-hanging wires

Cops nab 5 who pulled off 35 thefts in rural areas

New Baradari parks lost in wild growth, official apathy

Police: Revoke arms licence of Amritpal's aide

Kapurthala man seeks halt to construction work under Phagwara housing scheme

Road dug up to install water pipes, Ludhiana residents suffer

Road dug up to install water pipes, Ludhiana residents suffer

Rs 8.49 crore robbery: Ludhiana Cops launch operation ‘Let’s Cage Queen Bee’

Nihang hacked to death, 2 held

Now, app to catch property tax defaulters

Deadline nearing, work on revamp of 27 facilities yet to be completed

Punjabi varsity to make archived Vidhan Sabha debates searchable

Punjabi varsity to make archived Vidhan Sabha debates searchable

2 lakh sites inspected for dengue larvae in district

Goldsmiths seek arms licences

Rain gain: Rs 177-crore for PSPCL in two weeks

3 arrested for stealing car from gurdwara