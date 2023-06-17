JioCinema

The series revolves around Pawan Kumar, aka Prince, who is accused of committing odd frauds involving anything from diet cookies to low-cost airplanes. A guy of many guises, is he a con artist or simply an upright man caught up in the web built around him? ‘Rafuchakkar’ features Manish Paul, Priya Bapat and Chahat Vig, among others.

Jee Karda

Prime Video

The web series explores the lives of seven friends — Tamannaah Bhatia, Aashim Gulati, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee and Samvedna Suwalka — who believe life would pan out according to their wishes. ‘Jee Karda’, which means ‘what the heart desires’, explores the ups and downs of relationships in a metropolitan setting.

I love you

JioCinema

The film is a romantic thriller starring Rakul Preet Singh, Pavail Gulati, Akshay Oberoi and Kiran Kumar. Written and directed by Nikhil Mahajan, the film depicts the passionate and dark side of love with suspense in the mix. A fairytale romance which doesn’t end the way it’s expected to, it hints at a love triangle.

Our Planet II

Netflix

The British nature documentary series is back with its second season. Narrated by David Attenborough, it looks at nature’s best but also deals with repercussions of lifestyle choices on wildlife. It’s led by Alastair Fothergill and Keith Scholey, who also created BBC series Planet Earth, Frozen Planet and The Blue Planet, in collaboration with the World Wildlife Fund.