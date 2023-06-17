JioCinema
The series revolves around Pawan Kumar, aka Prince, who is accused of committing odd frauds involving anything from diet cookies to low-cost airplanes. A guy of many guises, is he a con artist or simply an upright man caught up in the web built around him? ‘Rafuchakkar’ features Manish Paul, Priya Bapat and Chahat Vig, among others.
Jee Karda
Prime Video
The web series explores the lives of seven friends — Tamannaah Bhatia, Aashim Gulati, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee and Samvedna Suwalka — who believe life would pan out according to their wishes. ‘Jee Karda’, which means ‘what the heart desires’, explores the ups and downs of relationships in a metropolitan setting.
I love you
JioCinema
The film is a romantic thriller starring Rakul Preet Singh, Pavail Gulati, Akshay Oberoi and Kiran Kumar. Written and directed by Nikhil Mahajan, the film depicts the passionate and dark side of love with suspense in the mix. A fairytale romance which doesn’t end the way it’s expected to, it hints at a love triangle.
Our Planet II
Netflix
The British nature documentary series is back with its second season. Narrated by David Attenborough, it looks at nature’s best but also deals with repercussions of lifestyle choices on wildlife. It’s led by Alastair Fothergill and Keith Scholey, who also created BBC series Planet Earth, Frozen Planet and The Blue Planet, in collaboration with the World Wildlife Fund.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
500 missing as migrant vessel sinks off Greece: UN
Greece is one of the main routes into the European Union for...
2 injured as security forces, mobs clash in Imphal; attempts at torching houses of BJP leaders
In separate incidents, automatic gunfire is reported from Kw...
Tamil Nadu BJP secretary arrested; state party chief Annamalai slams ruling DMK
Police sources say the action is based on a CPI(M) complaint...
'Adipurush' mockery of 'Ramayana', says PIL by right-wing organisation in Delhi High Court
The movie, directed by Om Raut, released nationwide on Frida...
Indian-origin medics, professionals on King Charles III's first Birthday Honours List
Dr Parvinder Kaur Aley, Director of Global Operations at the...