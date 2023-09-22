Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra arrive at Udaipur ahead of marriage this weekend

ANI

Mumbai, September 22

AAP MP Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra arrived at Udaipur in Rajasthan from Delhi.

The couple will tie the knot in Udaipur reportedly this weekend.

On social media, a number of images and videos of the couple arriving at the Udaipur airport on Friday from Delhi have surfaced.

Parineeti looked stunning in a red jumpsuit with a cream shawl. She completed the appearance with black sunglasses. While Raghav chose a black sweater and blue denim.

Earlier, the two hosted a Sufi nite for their close friends and family members. Parineeti Chopra's cousin Priyanka gave it a miss but the actor's mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth marked their presence at the special function organised at Raghav's residence in the national capital.

Prior to the musical night, Parineeti and Raghav sought blessings at a gurdwara in New Delhi, where they participated in ardas and kirtan.

