Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra get congratulatory message from AAP leader amid dating rumours

Chandigarh, March 28

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra has been in the headlines for her rumoured relationship with Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha. The two were recently spotted together outside a Mumbai hotel after a lunch date.

Earlier, they met for a dinner date at Westin hotel in the Goregaon area of Mumbai.

As their videos and pictures from these meetings took social media by storm, the latest on their relationship has built curiosity among netizens like never before.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjeev Arora, on Tuesday, took to his Twitter account and congratulated Raghav and Parineeti for their "union". Along with a picture of the two, he wrote, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!"

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!! pic.twitter.com/3fSWVT4evR — Sanjeev Arora (@MP_SanjeevArora) March 28, 2023

In no time his fans were ready with their questions. A Twitter user commented, “Getting married or what?.” Another wrote, “Congratulations @raghav_chadha& @ParineetiChopra for getting married. May got bless you!.”

There have been rumours that the couple has been dating for some months now and have decided to take their relationship to the next level. According to a Times of India report, Parineeti and Raghav will get married soon and their roka ceremony likely to happen in a few days.

The report says, “There has been no formal ceremony yet, but the families are discussing it and there will be some ceremony soon. Both families are happy about the two being together, but fixing a date for any ceremony is difficult considering the two are busy with their respective schedules. The ceremony will be a small, intimate affair with close family members,”

There are reports that suggest that the two have known each other since their time in the UK. While Parineeti studied at Manchester Business School, Raghav is a London School of Economics passout.Both Parineeti and Raghav attended the first India UK Outstanding Achievers award in London in January.

From following each other on social media to hanging out together often, netizens speculate something is surely brewing between Parineeti and Raghav. However, the two haven't confimed their relationship or responded to the rumours.

