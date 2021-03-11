Raghav Juyal confirms being a pivotal part of Salman Khan’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’

Mumbai, May 15
Actor Raghav Juyal has joined the cast of Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.
The host, dancer and actor Raghav has been credited with his dancing and hosting skills along with various films and roles which includes 'Abhay 2', 'Bahut Hua Samman', 'Street Dancer 3D' and 'Nawabzaade'.
He revealed: "I'm playing a pivotal role along with Pooja Hegde, Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal which is directed by Farhad Samji. This entertainer is an awaited film of the year.”
"It will be something different from what I have done before and looking forward to it," added Raghav.
The film went on floor on May 13. Raghav started his part of the shoot with massive action scenes alongside Aayush Sharma, Zaheer and Salman Khan.
Raghav will also be seen in excel movie titled 'Yudhra', starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malvika Mohanan and an untitled film produced by Dharma and Sikhya Films.
--IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Two Sikh traders shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar, SGPC condemns incident
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said governments of Pak...
Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash
The accident occurred at Hervey Range, 50 kilometres from To...
‘Shocked and utterly devastated’: Cricket fraternity reacts to Andrew Symonds’s tragic death
Symonds died in a car crash just outside of Townsville in hi...
Chintan Shivir: Call to ban EVMs, return to paper ballot among top items on Congress wishlist
Japan and US returned to paper ballots after acknowledging g...
Thomas Cup Finals: Shuttlers on a roll as India leads 2-nil
Indian pair of S Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeat Indones...