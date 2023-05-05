Raghav Juyal got Rs 1.2 crore for Salman Khan-starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'?

Mumbai, May 5
Dancer-actor Raghav Juyal supposedly got paid Rs 1.2 crore for his part in the Salman Khan-starrer 'Kisi ki bhai kisi ki Jaan', which marked his foray into Bollywood.
An insider says, "Raghav was paid a sum of Rs 1.2 crore for his role in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. This came owing to his popularity amongst the youth and his incredible relatability with the digital audiences." "He is one of the most popular names on social media. He had quite a journey from being a reality show contestant to a reality show host and now an actor".
Raghav had a great time with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan team, there pictures are a proof.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
A dancer-choreographer and now turned actor, Raghav's call to fame was his slow motion dance moves. He has been nicknamed as the King of Slow Motion. In the movie, Raghav plays the role of one of the younger brothers of Salman's character in the movie.
Apart from the recent release, Raghav will also be seen soon in two films by Guneet Monga's production house and 'Yudhra' with Siddhant Chaturvedi for Excel Entertainment.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 soldiers killed in blast triggered by terrorists during operation in J-K's Rajouri
A group of terrorists is trapped in Kandi forest of Rajouri ...
Cross-border terrorism must be curbed, says Jaishankar at SCO meet with Bilawal in the audience
India presses for reform of SCO, reiterates call for English...
Do not use terrorism for diplomatic point-scoring: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Was an indirect rebuttal to External Affairs Minister S Jais...
Sharad Pawar has sought more time to consider NCP committee's resolution: Praful Patel
Patel and senior party leaders meet Pawar at his Silver Oak ...
CBI searches at Jet Airways office, founder Naresh Goyal’s residence in Rs 538-crore bank fraud case
Searches spread across residences and offices of Goyal, his ...