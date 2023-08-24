Raghav Juyal to star in Guneet Monga's action-packed thriller 'Kill'

Mumbai, August 24
Dancer-actor Raghav Juyal is gearing up for his second venture with renowned producer Guneet Monga in the much-anticipated action thriller titled 'Kill'.
The two first joined hands for 'Gyarah Gyarah', which is set to release in November.
'Kill', a joint venture between Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, is directed by the accomplished Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, and features Lakshya alongside Raghav.
Raghav said: "Working with Guneet Ma'am is always a rewarding experience. The script of 'Kill' is incredibly engaging, and I am excited to collaborate with this talented team once again. I'm so excited to be doing projects in different and varied genres. If you would have asked me a few years back that I would be here in this spot, I wouldn't have really imagined."
Here's a poster of Kill:
View this post on Instagram
He added that with a project like 'Kill', he is excited that it is certain to bring a new definition of action films to Indian cinema, something we haven't seen before.
Raghav said: "Guneet is a visionary and Karan sir is the definition of backing films that have become phenomenal successes and to work with this duo is exhilarating."
Raghav was last seen in Salman Khan-starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', which also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Pooja Hegde among many others.
