Rahul Bhat's 'Kennedy' will be showcased at The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Rahul Bhat’s Kennedy will be showcased at IFFM. Says Rahul, “Kennedy has been the most creatively challenging project of my career. I am thrilled with the appreciation the film has been receiving.” The film has already wowed audiences at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, the Sydney Film Festival, and the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival.
