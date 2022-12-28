Rahul Dua replaces Rannvijay Singha as host of ‘Shark Tank India 2’; Amit Jain to take place of Ashneer Grover

Mumbai, December 28
The TV entrepreneurship reality show 'Shark Tank India' is back with its second season and is all set to premiere on January 2.
The show makers took to social media to announce that stand-up comedian Rahul Dua will be the new host of the second season in place of Rannvijay Singha, who hosted the first season.
Moreover, this time around, Ashneer Grover is being replaced by Amit Jain, CEO and co-founder, CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com.
The first episode will be starting with Hoovu Fresh, an average-scale floral business co-founded by female entrepreneurs Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi in Bengaluru. The promo shows how they impress the 'sharks' with their innovative ideas to promote their traditional floral business at a faster pace.
'Shark Tank India 2' will be judged by 'sharks' Anupam Mittal (Founder-CEO, Shaadi.com - People Group), Aman Gupta (co-founder-CMO, boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (co-founder-CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder-CEO, Lenskart.com), and the new 'shark', Amit Jain, (co-founder-CEO, CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com).
'Shark Tank India 2' will be starting from January 2 on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV. IANS
