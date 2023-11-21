Rahul Nagi, who acted in the video of the song Nazdeekiyon, shares his journey of becoming an actor

Harleen Kaur
Rahul Nagi, who acted in the video of the song Nazdeekiyon and recently appeared in the web series Bajao, shares his journey of becoming an actor. “When I was 18, I worked in an IPO. One day, a colleague came in front of me and delivered a dialogue from a Shah Rukh Khan’s movie. It inspired me so much that I thought of becoming an actor. I left my job and started doing theatre,” says Rahul.
Talking about his struggling phase, Rahul says, “The struggles are endless. There was a time when I faced financial crisis and loneliness. That was the time I thought of quitting and going back home. But then I believed that God had certain plans for me.”
Rahul has a supportive family. He says, “Honestly, for the first two years, I struggled on my own. But when I told my family about the hardships, they helped me in every possible way.”
Sharing his experience of working in the song Nazdeekiyon, he says, “The experience was good. Initially, I was really nervous. But the unit made me comfortable.”
Rahul talks about his upcoming project Waiting for Summers, which is a web series. “My upcoming web series is titled Waiting for Summers. It will premiere on Amazon mini.”
