Rahul Sharma on striking a balance between work, exercise, and family life

Rahul Sharma believes that it is important to strike a balance between work, exercise, and family life
“Achieving work-life balance is a personal responsibility, and how one does it varies from person to person. One approach you can take is to dedicate at least 15 to 20 minutes of quality time with your partner or family every day,” he says. He adds, “Finding time for yourself is important, and I make an effort to do so in between shots. Taking care of myself through exercise and maintaining a healthy diet is another priority. Managing time effectively allows you to balance various aspects of life.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India has zero-tolerance policy against corruption: PM Modi at G-20 meeting
Says highest impact of corruption is borne by poor, marginal...
Chandigarh-Shimla road closed after landslide; partially opened later
Later, vehicular movement is restored for light vehicles aft...
13 injured as HRTC bus falls down road as it caves in at Mandi in Himachal Pradesh
The bus was on its way from Sundernagar to Shimla when the a...
5 pilgrims killed as landslide debris falls on car in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag
The victims were on their way to Kedarnath
Singapore's famed Bharatanatyam dancer Rathi Karthigesu dies at 87
Coming from a family of influentials in Singapore, the bhara...