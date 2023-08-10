Rahul Sharma on striking a balance between work, exercise, and family life

Rahul Sharma believes that it is important to strike a balance between work, exercise, and family life

“Achieving work-life balance is a personal responsibility, and how one does it varies from person to person. One approach you can take is to dedicate at least 15 to 20 minutes of quality time with your partner or family every day,” he says. He adds, “Finding time for yourself is important, and I make an effort to do so in between shots. Taking care of myself through exercise and maintaining a healthy diet is another priority. Managing time effectively allows you to balance various aspects of life.”