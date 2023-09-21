Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar blessed with baby girl

Mumbai, September 21
Singer Rahul Vaidya and his wife Disha Parmar have become proud parents to a baby girl. They shared the good news with the fans through a joint post on Instagram.
The couple shared a cute picture of a baby elephant cartoon that announced: 'It's a girl.' The picture was presumably in reference to the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.
Both the mother and the baby are healthy and perfectly well.
They wrote in the caption: "We are blessed with a Baby GIRL! The mummy and baby both are healthy and doing perfectly well! We would like to thank our Gynaec @dhruptidedhia who was hands on with the baby right since conceiving till birth and special thanks to our family @dnamjoshi & @masuuma at @criticareasiahospitals for giving us the best delivery experience possible! And we are elated! (baby face emoticons) pls bless the baby.”
Reacting to the post, Nakuul Mehta commented: "Aeeyyy (red heart emoticons)."
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Youtuber Shefali Bagga commented: "Many many congratulations. tumhare ganesh ji k sath laxmi b aai hai (With Lord Ganesh, you have also welcomed a Goddess Lakshmi)."
Rahul had proposed to Disha on Bigg Boss 14, as her birthday surprise. Disha even sent him a reply and visited him on the show on Valentine's Day. The couple had met through common friends and soon formed a close bond. Disha also starred in the music video of Rahul Vaidya's single “Yaad Teri” in 2019.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India suspended visa issuance in Canada on security grounds, says MEA; asks Ottawa to cut staff strength in missions
Says Canada has provided no specific information regarding H...
Canada rejects India's travel advisory amid escalating diplomatic row; calls for calm
India on Wednesday advised all its citizens living in Canada...
Khalistan-linked gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada
Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke, a gangster who escaped to...
Hindu-Canadians are soft targets for Pannun, warns Indo-Canadian MP
Hindu body in Canada asks Public Safety Minister to treat Pa...
Goldy Brar's aides raided by Punjab police in Moga, Tarn Taran, Amritsar
Goldy Brar is suspected to be a part of Khalistan movement i...