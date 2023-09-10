Rahul, winner of Hip Hop India, shares his journey

Harleen Kaur

Rahul Bhagat won Hip Hop India, a dance reality show on Amazon miniTV. Talking about his achievement, Rahul says, “I was a bit nervous in the beginning but slowly the nervousness changed into excitement. I experienced too many emotional at the same time.”

Calling Remo D’souza his role model, he said, “Remo D’souza inspired me a lot. I want to be like him so that I can inspire others.”

Talking about his journey in the world of dance, he says, “My parents have been supportive, still the journey has been difficult. Facing rejections is tough. When I faced rejections, I was frustrated.” He adds, “In such situations, I tried to keep myself strong. It took me time to realise that if I was rejected, there was something lacking in my performance. And finally as I accepted it, I felt better.”

Rahul adds, “The contestants and judges were very supportive.”

