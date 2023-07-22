 Raj Chakraborty's Abar Proloy to premiere on August 11 : The Tribune India

  Entertainment
  Raj Chakraborty's Abar Proloy to premiere on August 11

Raj Chakraborty's Abar Proloy to premiere on August 11

Raj Chakraborty's Abar Proloy to premiere on August 11


ZEE5 announced the premiere of their latest Bengali original series, Abar Proloy, starring Saswata Chatterjee, Gaurav Chakrabarty, Paran Bandopadhyay, and Ritwick Chakraborty, among others.

Directed and produced by Raj Chakraborty and Subhashree Ganguly, the action thriller is Raj’s first ever web series on ZEE5. The show is all set to release on ZEE5 on August 11.

Spanning across 10 episodes, this mass Bengali cop drama revives the beloved character of Animesh Dutta (played by Saswata Chatterjee), a special crime branch officer who is sent to the Sunderbans to hunt down the mastermind behind a wide-spread human trafficking racket. Animesh plunks into a cobweb of crimes to fulfill his mission, starting off by saving a minor Dugga from the clutches of Hujjas, a gang of young hooligans ruling the island.

Saswata says, “Animesh Dutta is a character that is very close to my heart. I have always loved crime and detective dramas, and I am grateful to Raj for believing that I would be a perfect fit for this character.”

Gaurav says, “I have mostly played dashing, charming heroes in my career. Essaying the character of Kanu in Abar Proloy has been a much-needed refresher. I was a little anxious about this change, but the confidence that Raj da, Saswata da, and my other co-stars showed in me helped me do justice to my character.”

Koushani says, “My debut in this industry was under Raj Chakraborty sir’s direction. It brings me immense joy to be able to be a part of this new journey in the digital space with him. All the hard work and effort we have put into this web series will be worth it when viewers enjoy watching our series Abar Proloy on ZEE5.”

