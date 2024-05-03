Raja Kumari collaborates with Guru Randhawa for her debut Punjabi song In Love

Tribune News Service

Singer-composer Guru Randhawa and rapper Raja Kumari come together for the first time to create magic with their upcoming track In Love, produced by Bhushan Kumar. The song composed and penned by Guru himself will release on May 9.

With this collaboration, Raja Kumari will make her debut in Punjabi music.

Guru said, “Music is a universal language that crosses borders and cultures. Collaborating with Raja Kumari on In Love has been an exciting journey of creativity and exploration. Her unique vocals bring a musical fusion to my composition that will leave a lasting impact on listeners everywhere. Her dedication is truly inspiring, and I believe our fans are going to love what we’ve created together.”

