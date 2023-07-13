Rajan Shahi congratulates his mother and co-producer Deepa Shahi on winning an award for their show, Anupamaa

Deepa Shahi, co-producer of Anupamaa and mother of director and producer Rajan Shahi, was recently felicitated by the Indian Television Wonder Women Awards. She received an award for producing India’s most successful show. Rajan Shahi says, “It’s very encouraging to know that Anupamaa, produced by my mother (Deepa Shahi) and me, is loved by all kinds of audiences across the country. This is our first show together, and when I was with my mother on the same stage, I felt so proud and grateful that we could achieve this together. Whatever I am today, I owe it all to my mother. She is passionate about making good shows.”
