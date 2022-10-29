Rajan Shahi gifts his mother Deepa Shahi a surprise trip to Egypt

TV show-maker Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi recently visited Egypt. The trip was to fulfil Rajan Shahi’s maternal grandfather, actor Jairaj’s dream. Speaking on this special trip Shahi says, “My mom Deepa Shahi’s father, late actor Jairaj from the silent era, was the recipient of Dadasaheb Phalke award from the President of India in 1980. He had this unfulfilled dream of visiting Egypt. He travelled a lot throughout America and Europe, and was a great reader of Egyptian history. But due to many reasons his dream could not be fulfilled. My mother was extremely close to her father and also an avid reader of Egyptian history. She wanted to fulfil her father’s dream.”

Rahan adds, “My mother will be stepping into her 79th birthday on 19th November this year but I ushered her birthday a little before and planned this surprise Egypt trip for her.”