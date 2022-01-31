Rajan Shahi on why Raqesh Bapat is no longer a part of his new show

Rajan Shahi, who is currently producing hit shows like Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has a new show, featuring Shaheer Sheikh, in the pipeline.
The show would have seen Raqesh Bapat return to TV after a long hiatus. However, things couldn’t work out between the ace producer and Raqesh due to some issues.
Rajan revealed that it was a mutual decision. In a statement, he said, “Yes, Raqesh Bapat will no longer be a part of the new show and it was a mutual decision taken together. Raqesh is a good friend and a great human being, however, due to some time and date frame issues things couldn’t work out and we mutually decided not to work on the show together.”
“I am looking forward to working with Raqesh in the future, maybe in some other show of ours. I wish him the very best for his future projects. I did try my best to have him on board of the upcoming show but unfortunately, it was not feasible,” Rajan wrote.
