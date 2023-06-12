Rajat Barmecha opens up about his love for Himachal

Actor Rajat Barmecha’s recent film Kacchey Limbu earned him appreciation and accolades for his character. Rajat is currently on a vacation with his loved ones in the heart of Himachal, and here’s how he feels about the place.
“I love Himachal. I love coming here, and every time I am here, it’s beautiful and special. A lot of people think I am from Himachal, and that’s the reason I come here so often. I came here as a kid only once, but around 2015, when I started back-packing, I came here again and then never stopped. I spent my entire second lockdown in Himachal’s Tirthan Valley, and I don’t think I am going to stop loving this place ever. It’s so beautiful and magical.”
He adds, “When things were tough for so many and people were stuck at home, I was grateful to be out where I could walk for miles and miles without having to stress about anything. I spent such an amazing time with nature as company. There was so much to learn and be thankful for. So, that would always be a special memory.
