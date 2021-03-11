Rajesh Khanna, Big B’s iconic Anand to get a remake, fan says ‘Don’t spoil a classic’

Tribunwe Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 19

The 1971 classic 'Anand', starring the then superstar Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan, is set for a remake helmed by Sameer Raj Sippy, grandson of the film's original producer, N.C. Sippy, and Vikram Khakhar.

The director and cast of the film, which is at the scripting stage, are yet to be finalised.

Excited about the project, producer Vikram Khakhar in a statement said, “Digging into our own classics, we will find invaluable gems rather than scouting for stories, internationally or regionally. Placing Anand in the post-Covid era, where we emphasise on the value of life, will enhance the story of Anand.”

The 1971 original, a Hrishikesh Mukherjee's classic, features Rajesh Khanna as a terminally ill cancer patient, Anand Sehgal, the onus of whose treatment is taken by Amitabh. However, destiny has its own plans as Anand's cancer reaches its final stage and he passes away but not before touching the lives of many people whom he spent time with, including a total stranger Isa Bhai Suratwala played by the legendary Johnny Walker.

Producer Sameer Raj Sippy feels that such stories need to be narrated to the new generation, he said, “Keeping in mind the sensibilities of the original film and the emotions attached, I felt the current generation needs to be retold the many stories that are so relevant today and specially when there is a great appetite for good content.”

While the other details about the film are under wraps, produced by Sameer Raj Sippy and Vikram Khakhar, the remake of this cult classic movie will soon get started.

Fans, however, it seems are not too happy with the news of the cult classic Anand’s remake. Reacting to the announcement made by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, a social media user wrote, Don’t spoil a classic.”

Another user wrote, “They should not make this remake.. original is masterpiece.. why they don't come out with orginal ideas.” There are comments like, “What the hell..pls drop this weird idea..”, “No please someone stop them”, “Rajesh Khanna's soul must be hallucinating in heaven after hearing this news,” “Bollywood creativity is dead..” among others.