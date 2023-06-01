Rajesh Kumar talks about his character in Yeh Meri Family

Currently streaming on Amazon miniTV, Yeh Meri Family takes the audience to the city of Lucknow during the winter. The series stars Rajesh Kumar, Juhi Parmar, Hetal Gada, and Anngad Raaj. Rajesh portrays the character of Sanjay Awasthi, a typical father of the 90s.

Talking about his character, Rajesh says, “As a character, you will get to see me in a different way where I am not trying to do something but I am at ease. We are not rushing to finish our lines or meet the deadline. So, they will get to see a newer side in the way I deliver my lines. We are just living in the moment,” Rajesh said.