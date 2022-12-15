Rajinikanth and daughter Aishwarya offer prayers at Tirumala temple, pics inside

Tirupati, December 15
Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday offered prayers at Sri Venkateswara temple atop Tirumala here.
Accompanied by his daughter Aishwarya, the actor participated in suprabhata seva. Guided by the priests, they performed different rituals.
Later, they were offered Veda Ashirvachanam at Ranganayakula Mandapam.
Earlier, officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which manages the affairs of the hill shrine, welcomed Rajnikatnth and Aishwarya on their arrival at the main gate of the temple.
The father-daughter duo had arrived in the temple town on Wednesday and after the night halt, had an early morning darshan.
#Thalaivar at Tirupathi Thirumala— Suresh Balaji (@surbalu) December 14, 2022
🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️#Jailer | #MuthuvelPandian | #Rajinikanth𓃵 | #Rajinikanth | #SuperstarRajinikanth | #superstar @rajinikanth | pic.twitter.com/t62mmiavRf
Rajinikanth visited the temple three days after he turned 72. Visuals of his visit to the temple along with the daughter went viral on social media.
Latest picture Super star Rajinikanth at Tirumala Temple Tirupathi pic.twitter.com/Wkt2Z02br6— Rajini (@rajini198080) December 14, 2022
#Thalaivar #RBSI Super Fan @BharathAswath met #Thalaivar #Superstar @rajinikanth this morning at #Tirumala #Tirupathi....— RBSI RAJINI FAN PAGE (@RBSIRAJINI) December 15, 2022
It was a long journey for him....
Happy for You brother 💐 pic.twitter.com/LzI8KTKGTt
#Tirupathi #Rajinikanth @ash_rajinikanth @rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/xxyHmolxTN— SundarBala (@PROSundarbala) December 15, 2022
The superstar later visited Pedda dargah at Kadapa with AR Rahman. He, along with his daughter, offered prayers at Ameen Peer dargah, popularly also known as Pedda dargah.
On the work front, Rajinikanth is currently shooting for Nelson Dilipkumar's 'Jailer'. The film is likely to hit the screen in the first half of 2023.
He is also playing a cameo role in his daughter, Aishwarya's upcoming film, Lal Salaam.
Rajinikanth, who was last seen in Annaatthe (2021), recently signed a two-film deal with Lyca Productions. His next film is likely to be titled Cibi Chakravathy or Desingh Periyasamy.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Juveniles involved in Tarn Taran RPG attack; terror modules based in Canada, Europe carried out attack on instructions of ISI
7 men, including two juveniles, have been arrested
First batch of coal from state-allotted mine in Jharkhand to reach Punjab today
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will go to Ropar once the coal ...
Key aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrenders at Vigilance office in Ludhiana
He had been at large since the day a case was registered aga...
Youth 'sexually assaults, blackmails' minor girl in Punjab's Moga
Commits the crime after ‘administering her a spiked drink’