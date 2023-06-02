Rajinikanth and Tamanna Bhatia complete shoot of ‘Jailer’; celebrate with whole team and huge cake

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 2

Superstar Rajinikanth and Tamanna Bhatia have finished filming for their upcoming Tamil film ‘Jailer’.

Sun Pictures, the film's producer, announced the completion of the film on its official Twitter account. It shared a string of picture from the celebration where Rajinikanth and Tamanna along with director Nelson Dillipkumar can be seen cutting a massive cake, which has ‘Jailer shooting wrapped’ written on it, while the entire team cheers them.

Rajinikanth can also be seen doing thumbs up as he appears for the camera in one of the photos

Sun Pictures wrote, "It's a wrap for #Jailer! Theatre la sandhippom #JailerFromAug10."

In the full-fledged action entertainer written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the legendary actor Rajinikanth will be seen playing jailer Muthuvel Pandian. It is being said that the film has been shot inside a prison.

The cast of 'Jailer' includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan among others. Malayalam actor Mohanlal will also appear in the film for an extended cameo.

The film is set to release on August 10.

#Jailer #Rajinikanth #Tamannaah Bhatia