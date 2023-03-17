Rajinikanth attends India vs Australia ODI match in Mumbai, fans can't keep calm

ANI
Mumbai, March 17
Superstar Rajinikanth, on Friday, was spotted attending India and Australia's first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Rajinikanth was invited by Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to attend the match.
A few pictures were posted on MCA's Twitter handle. In the image, Rajinikanth is seen enjoying the game in the company of MCA president Amol Kale.
"Thalaiva in the house...The President of Mumbai Cricket Association, Mr. @Amolkk1976 in conversation with the Superstar @rajinikanth during the #INDvAUS game at the Wankhede," MCA captioned the post.
Fans became excited to see Rajinikanth at the match.
Thalaiva in the house 😎— Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) (@MumbaiCricAssoc) March 17, 2023
The President of Mumbai Cricket Association, Mr. @Amolkk1976 in conversation with the Superstar @rajinikanth during the #INDvAUS game at the Wankhede 🫶#MCA #Mumbai #Cricket #IndianCricket #Wankhede #BCCI pic.twitter.com/lvgmfL2gsp
"Woah...Thalaiva in the house," a social media user commented.
Actor Ajay Devgn is also expected to attend the live match, where he will be seen promoting his upcoming film 'Bholaa'.
Expressing his excitement on witnessing the game of cricket, Ajay took to Instagram and wrote, "Muqabla hoga sabse zabardast World Cup jeetne wali team aur World ki number one team ka - main aa raha hoon dekhne, only on Cricket Live.#INDvAUS #RoadToWorldCup #MastercardCricketLive."
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
The India-Australia ODI series started on 17 March in Mumbai. The hosts will also be without their regular captain Rohit Sharma for the first game but he is set to return for the last two games. In his absence, Hardik Pandya is leading the side in the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium. India won the toss and decided to field first.
India playing eleven: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.
Australia playing eleven: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.
