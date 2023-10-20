Rajinikanth gives shoutout to Tiger Shroff for 'Ganapath' release

ANI
Mumbai, October 20
Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Ganapath' released in theatres today. Megastar Rajinikanth extended his best wishes to the whole team on the momentous occasion for them.
Taking to X, he wrote, "My hearty wishes to @ITIGERSHROFF and the entire cast and crew of #Ganapath. All the very best to you and wishing the film a grand success. #tigershroff #ganapath #jackieshroff @bindasbhidu"
My hearty wishes to @iTIGERSHROFF and the entire cast and crew of #Ganapath. All the very best to you and wishing the film a grand success.#tigershroff #ganapath #jackieshroff @bindasbhidu— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) October 20, 2023
Helmed by Vikas Bahl, 'Ganapath' also stars Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan.
Earlier, on Thursday night, the makers hosted a star-studded screening of the film in Mumbai. From Asha Bhosle, Anupam Kher to Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Shanaya Kapoor, a slew of members of Bollywood marked their presence at the screening.
Anupam Kher took to Instagram and shared pictures with Tiger and Kriti from the screening.
"Attended the premier of #Ganpath last night. Good to Vashu ji, @tigerjackieshroff @kritisanon and the entire cast and crew of the film. Thank you my dearest friend @apnabhidu for inviting me. May the film be a great success. Jai Ho! , " Kher wrote.
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
Madhuri also dropped pictures from the screening and wished team 'Ganapath' luck.
"Wishing @tigerjackieshroff and @kritisanon the very best for #ganpath Kudos to the team!," she captioned the post.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Suniel Shetty, Ananya Panday, Sikander Kher, Hema Malini, Kajol, Sangeeta Bijlani, Zayed Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Chunky Panday, Manjot Singh and Gauahar Khan were also present at the screening.
'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India sends back 41 Canadian diplomats, says no violation of Vienna Convention
We reject any attempt to portray the implementation of parit...
Punjab to approach Supreme Court on October 30 to decide legality of House proceedings in wake of governor’s objections
A proposal to adjourn the House is moved by Minister for Par...
2-day special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha begins; Congress questions legality of session
Leader of Opposition Partap Bajwa raises the issue of the go...
Israel bombards Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanese border ahead of expected ground offensive
Defence Minister orders troops to prepare to see Gaza ‘from ...
'We are helpless': Sidhu Moosewala's father says Lawrence Bishnoi did not speak anything in court as he had a 'maun vrat'
The next hearing on the matter will be on November 2