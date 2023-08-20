Rajinikanth meets Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow

Lucknow, August 20
Veteran actor Rajinikanth, on Sunday, met Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow.
The actor met Akhilesh at his residence. Akhilesh shared pictures with Rajinikanth on Twitter.
जब दिल मिलते हैं तो लोग गले मिलते हैं।— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) August 20, 2023
मैसूर में इंजीनियरिंग की पढ़ाई के दौरान पर्दे पर रजनीकांत जी को देखकर जितनी ख़ुशी होती थी वो आज भी बरकरार है। हम 9 साल पहले व्यक्तिगत रूप से मिले और तब से दोस्ती है… pic.twitter.com/e9KZrc5mNH
August 20, 2023
Talking to reporters, Rajinikanth said, “I met Akhilesh Yadav nine years ago at a function in Mumbai and we are friends since then, we talk on the phone. Five years ago, when I came here for a shoot but I could not meet him, now he is here so I met him.”
Rajinikanth, on Saturday evening, had met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
When asked about the meeting, he said, “Bohut badhiya, accha laga (It was great, I felt good).”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: 21 of 23 Himachal Pradesh hydel projects 'violated' norms, caused flooding downstream
Flooding of low-lying areas in Punjab and Himachal has been ...
Rain, landslide alert in Himachal Pradesh till Monday
Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh likely to witness light to mo...
Congress Working Committee constituted by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, see complete list
Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Mandi MP Pratibh...
Hundreds of residents forced into flood camps in Punjab
Fresh breach reported on Sutlej bank at Ghadum village in Ta...
Muslim couple beaten to death after son elopes with Hindu girl; 3 arrested
Few years back victim Abbas’s son had eloped with a girl fro...