Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, Dhanush, Kamal Haasan cast vote in Chennai

ANI

Chennai, April 19

Actors Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, Sivakarthikeyan and Kamal Haasan, along with other personalities from the Tamil film industry, cast their votes in polling stations in Chennai on Friday.

Among those who cast their votes were director Vetrimaaran, actor Yogi Babu, Sivakumar, Suriya, Karthik and Trisha.

Dhanush, Rajinikanth and Ajith Kumar were among the early voters.

The extensive seven-phase electoral process commenced at 7 am, encompassing 102 parliamentary constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories.

The first phase of voting encompasses constituencies, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry.

Lok Sabha polls are being held in seven phases - April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

Votes will be counted on June 4.