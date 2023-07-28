Rajit Dev speaks about his music video, Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab

Choreographer Rajit Dev is back as a producer, director, and choreographer of Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab. The video stars Nishant Bhat and Heli Daruwala.

Speaking about his maiden venture as a producer, Rajit says, “This song is special and close to my heart. I felt the beauty of the vocals of the talented Kavita Seth and her son Kanishk, along with the soulful lyrics. I fell in love with the song instantly and felt I should start my production journey with this song.”

Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab has already crossed 2.5 million views, and Rajit is elated about that. He says, “I’m really happy that the song is reaching the audience. I’m also glad that people are telling me that this is the kind of storytelling we miss in songs. I have gotten compliments saying it’s such a feel-good music video. You feel happy for the characters, and you live with them for the 4 minutes of the song. Thanks to both my actors, Nishant and Heli, for playing their parts wholeheartedly. A good, successful music video is all about soulful music, perfect casting, and how well you have executed the song.”