Rajkummar, Dulquer, Gulshan-starrer Guns & Gulaabs renewed for Season 2

The makers of Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav and Gulshan Devaiah-starrer comedy crime thriller Guns & Gulaabs on Thursday announced the second season of the crime thriller series.
Creators Raj and DK have captivated audiences with their compelling storytelling in Season 1 of Guns & Gulaabs. They are all geared up to transport viewers to Gulaabganj where love, laughter and lunacy collide in a whirlwind of 90s chaos.
The makers have also dropped a music video to the track Dhoka, highlighting Paana Tipu (Rajkummar) Family Man Arjun (Dulquer), Jugnu (Adarsh) and the gang’s return to Guns & Gulaabs.
An ode to Hindi cinema in the 90s, the first season created pop culture moments with memes of its quirky characters and dialogues.
Speaking about the same, filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK said, “We’ve always believed that this wicked genre mash Guns & Gulaabs held tremendous potential to entertain, and with Netflix, we found the perfect partners to bring it to life.”
“We are humbled by the love that season one has received and are excited about season two. While we’ll keep the details under wraps for now, we will work hard on an adventure that’ll be wilder and more delicious than the first one,” they added.
The streaming service has announced that the uproarious world of Guns & Gulaabs will make a spectacular comeback with its second season and perhaps answer the burning question, ‘Babu Tiger ne Gangaram ke kaan mein kya bola?’
