Rajkummar, Janhvi perform Ganga aarti in Varanasi ahead of Mr & Mrs Mahi release

IANS

Bollywood stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor were seen performing the Ganga aarti in Varanasi, ahead of the release of their film Mr & Mrs Mahi. They were also seen praying at the Dashashwasmedh Ghat. Janhvi will be kickstarting the promotions of the film and will be visiting the national capital on Tuesday. The romantic sports drama has been directed by Sharan Sharma and will be hitting the cinema halls on May 31.

#Bollywood #Janhvi Kapoor