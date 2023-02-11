Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar have a gift for fans as Badhaai Do turns 1

ANI

Mumbai, February 11

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's romantic drama film 'Badhaai Do' turned 1 on Saturday.

To mark the occasion, Rajkummar took to his Instagram account and shared a deleted scene from the film which he captioned, "Anniversary hai toh gift toh banta hai. Humara nahin toh aapka hi sahi. Here's a small gift for you on #1YearOfBadhaaiDo #BadhaaiDo deleted scene."

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Bhumi also shared the same post. In her Instagram Stories she shared a picture, which she captioned, "1 year till a piece of our heart became yours. Thank you for the love, the love that still keeps our heart warm. Miss every special person that worked on this special film. Am full of gratitude. Love is love."

In the film, Bhumi played the role of Suman Singh, a 31-year-old physical education teacher, who is interested in women. She marries a cop named Shardul Thakur (Rajkummar) to escape the pressure of their families.

The real twist in the story comes when Rajkummar's character reveals that he is also a homosexual.

Directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, 'Badhaai Do', is a sequel to the National Award-winning film 'Badhaai Ho', which starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles.

Bhumi and Rajkummar will also be seen in the upcoming social drama film 'Bheed', which is all set to hit the theatres on March 24, 2023.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar will also be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' alongside actor Janhvi Kapoor.

Helmed by Sharan Sharma, the official release date of the film is still awaited.

Apart from that, he also has the director duo Raj and DK's 'Guns and Gulaabs' and in industrialist Srikanth Bolla's biopic 'SRI' opposite Alaya F.

Bhumi, on the other hand, will also be seen in the thriller film 'The Ladykiller' opposite Arjun Kapoor.

#bhumi pednekar #rajkummar rao