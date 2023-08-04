Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Guns & Gulaabs trailer out

ANI

And the wait is over. On Wednesday, the makers of Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Guns & Gulaabs unveiled the trailer of the web series.

Set in the early 90s in a town called Gulaabganj, the series is an ode to Bollywood in the 90s. The Family Man creators Raj and DK have helmed the show.

The trailer was launched at an event in New Delhi on Wednesday by the makers and cast. Guns and Gulaabs also stars Adarsh Gourav, TJ Bhanu, Gulshaan Devaiah and late Satish Kaushik.

Guns & Gulaabs paints a wild, wild world in cinemascope where a high stakes deal unfolds. Against the backdrop of comedic power struggles and revenge plots, the series blends genres as it follows a love-struck mechanic, a reluctant heir to a ruling gang and an honest officer-turned-agent-of-chaos. Adding to this, a trio of schoolmates experience the sweet innocence that comes with growing up in a small town, replete with heartbreaks, betrayal, and a world of firsts.

Guns and Gulaabs will be out on Netflix on August 18.

Speaking of their first collaboration with OTT platform, Raj and DK said in a statement, “Guns & Gulaabs has been an exhilarating journey for us! This time we went back to our favourite territory... embracing the storytelling style of our earlier films (99, Shor In The City). And somewhere along this process, we found ourselves creating a genre-mash in a pulpy, retro style.”

