Rajkummar Rao pens emotional note for his mother on her 7th death anniversary

ANI
Mumbai, March 10
Actor Rajkummar Rao, on Friday, penned an emotional note on his mother's 7th death anniversary.
Taking to Instagram, Rajkummar shared a picture of his late mother Kamlesh Yadav which he captioned, "It's been 7 years Maa. Miss you today.. Miss you everyday but I know you are there with me. Take care of your parents guys. Tell them you love them."
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
Soon after the actor shared the picture on social media, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.
"Strength to u," a user wrote.
Another user wrote, "More power to you sir." Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar was recently seen in the mystery thriller film 'Monica O My Darling' alongside Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte.
Helmed by Vasan Bala, the film streamed exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix.
He will be next seen in the upcoming social drama film 'Bheed' opposite Bhumi Pednekar. The film is scheduled to hit the cinemas on March 24 March 2023 He also has a sports drama film 'Mr. And Mrs. Mahi' opposite Janhvi Kapoor and a biopic 'SRI' alongside Alaya F in his kitty.
