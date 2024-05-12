Rajkummar Rao remembers ‘Maa’ with pictures on Mother’s Day

Mumbai, May 12
Actor Rajkummar Rao, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released theatrical film ‘Srikanth’, shared a heartwarming wish on Mother’s Day.
On Sunday, the actor took to the stories section of his Instagram and shared two pictures, one of his mother, Kamlesh Yadav, and the other with his wife, Patralekhaa’s mom, Papri Paul.
The actor shared the pictures with the caption, ‘Happy Mother’s Day Maa’.
The second picture is from Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s wedding in Chandigarh.
Rajkummar’s mom, Kamlesh Yadav, passed away in 2016 when he was shooting for the critically acclaimed film ‘Newton’ in which he played the titular role of a polling officer.
Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has three films in the pipeline, including ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’, ‘Stree 2’, and ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’.
